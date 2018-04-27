Bartomeu: Barca are ‘very happy’ with Valverde

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu insists manager Ernesto Valverde has the full backing of the club, amidst reports that he may be considering his future.

Valverde is on the brink of securing the Primera Division title for the Blaugrana, having gone unbeaten thus far, and also clinched the Copa del Rey trophy last week.

However, after Barca’s dramatic UEFA Champions League exit, which saw them squander a 4-1 first-leg advantage against Roma in the quarter-finals, Valverde’s future has reportedly become uncertain.

“It’s false. We’re very happy with him,” Bartomeu told El Larguero in response to the claims regarding Valverde’s position.

“It’s his project, we’re not talking about it. Someone will have said it, but not the board or the club.

“Nobody doubts Valverde, not after Rome. To recover from defeats, success is assured. A double closes an excellent season.”