Sevilla to give Montella some more time

Sevilla still believe that Vincenzo Montella is the right man for the job and have given the head coach until the end of the season to prove his worth.

Montella is in danger of seeing all his good work go up in smoke as Los Rojiblancos have dropped out of the European places after a six-match winless run in La Liga.

The Andalusian outfit are also still smarting from the heavy 5-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, prompting a five-hour board meeting on Tuesday.

However, the Italian, who succeeded Eduardo Berizzo at the helm in late December, will continue to lead the team for the remaining four matches of the season in their quest to qualify for the Europa League.

“When we arrived on Sunday, we met him and for three hours he told us that he feels strong, enthusiastic, capable and confident that he can get us to the Europa League,” Sevilla chairman Jose Castro said.

“We have that same confidence in him – it was a unanimous board decision.”

When asked how much time Montella had, Castro added: “For the moment, until the end of the season, then afterwards we’ll decide.

“It’s true that it’s been a season of highs and lows. But we have also played 16, 17 matches more than other teams and that’s been plain to see in the league.

“If there’s something we can see it’s that we’re ambitious and we’ve tried to get right to the end in all competitions.”