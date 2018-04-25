Bale won’t rule out Bayern switch

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale says it’s an honour to be linked with FC Bayern München and admits he can’t rule out a move to the Bundesliga champions.

The Welshman has seen his stock take a dive at Real recently. He was briefly a world-record signing when he joined Los Merengues from Tottenham in 2013 but has not featured prominently for the Spanish side this season.

The 28-year-old enjoyed his best season at Real in 2015/16, when he scored 19 goals and provided 11 assists in La Liga, but has seen those numbers dwindle of late. He has scored only 11 league goals this season and made four assists.

Bayern, who host Real in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday, has long been linked with a move for Bale and he hasn’t rubbished the rumours.

“In football, you can never say never,” Bale, who has four years left on his Real contract, told SportBild in Munich.

“At the moment, I play football for Madrid and I enjoy it. Bayern has a fantastic team and has always been one of the most successful clubs in Europe in the past.

“Being linked with this club is an honour for everyone. But, now, I am a Real Madrid player.”