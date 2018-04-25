Calderon: Real Madrid want Kane

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon insists the Spanish giants have Tottenham’s star striker, Harry Kane, in their sights but admits he will cost a pretty penny.

Kane has been an incredibly consistent goalscorer in the Premier League over recent years and has netted 26 goals in 33 top-flight games this season.

The Englishman still has four years left on his current contract at Spurs, but Calderon is convinced that he remains a transfer target of Real Madrid, alongside Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

“The objective for Real Madrid, no doubt, is Kane,” Calderon told The Sun.

“If they want a player for the next five or six years they are going to go for Kane but [Spurs chairman Daniel] Levy is going to ask a fortune for him.

“As far as I know, Tottenham is not willing to let him go but Bayern also say Lewandowski is not going anywhere.

“[Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz] Rummenigge has said he can bet that he will be in Bayern next season but we have heard that so many times, and in my experience, it is the player who has the final decision of where to go.”