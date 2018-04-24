PSG star Neymar should consider moving to Real Madrid

Less than a year ago, Brazilian superstar Neymar made a big-money transfer when he decided to leave Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain.

Many were left with their jaws agape as the move was made official and it was revealed that an amount of £200 million was spent to send the star from Camp Nou to Parc des Princes.

However, the 26-year-old seems to be in talks again that could see him on the move during the summer – with talks that returning to the La Liga to play for Real Madrid is a realistic option for the star.

With the rumour steadily gaining steam over the past few hours, here are a few reasons why Neymar may leave France to head to the Spanish capital.

Difference in talent throughout the league

When Neymar was plying his trade with Barcelona, he was among the greats as he played with stars like Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. However, superstars were all across the board as even rivals of Barcelona were around.

Neymar was constantly challenged by facing opponents such as Cristiano Ronaldo of Madrid and Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid. Contests were wildly anticipated and fanfare spread even outside Spain when Barcelona were clashing with other heavyweights within the league.

Not much can be said in Ligue 1, where PSG are currently dominating.

When PSG went through an overhaul in management in 2012, they started to dominate the league. This has resulted in six titles in seven years and the future still looks to be in PSG’s hands.

Stars often land in France but end up playing for PSG so many are quick to dismiss that any competition outside of the UEFA Champions League should be dominated by the French club.

This can sway Neymar to move elsewhere if he wants to be considered one of the best, he must be able to constantly play with what the best has to offer.

Iron sharpens iron

While PSG can lure big-named players to sign for the club, there is still a big difference between Ligue 1 and PSG with league like La Liga, Premier League and Serie A and teams like Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus.

Neymar is constantly in talks regarding the Ballon d’Or, but the 26-year-old striker has yet to win one in his career.

In the last 10 years, the trophy has been swapped to and from Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi. Neymar finished in the top three in two of the last three years – showing he is one of the best.

However, in PSG he will not get the chance to shine as he cannot be equipped with the best players to play alongside him. Teams like Madrid are still a more desirable destination for players looking to achieve more and this is likely what will push the Brazilian to move back to Spain.

From teammate to rival

Returning to La Liga to play for Madrid will present Neymar a chance to outshine Messi in the grandest stage.

El Clasico remains to be one of the most watched football matches across the globe and with the two stars on opposite ends of the pitch, it is going to be an intriguing event to behold.

During his time at Barcelona, Neymar was undoubtedly behind the masterclass of Messi. The Brazilian had his own chances to shine, but the team was revolving around Messi.

If he comes to Madrid, he will take over a team which is in need of new life as their current crop of stars get older, and it could set-up a perfect way for Neymar to be crowned as the best player in the planet.

The perfect scenario for Neymar is to beat Barcelona in the La Liga and possibly the Champions League in his first season – cementing his place at the top of the football world.

Pairing with Cristiano Ronaldo

Already having the pleasure to work with Messi in Barcelona, Neymar’s pairing with the Madrid stalwart should also result in incredible football.

The Portuguese star is getting older and is no longer the player he once was, but CR7 has certainly evolved as a player – letting go of his trademark pace for a more direct and deadly striker now that he’s in his 30s.

If Neymar arrives at the Bernabeau, he would have all his creative juices at his disposal as he commands the offence, knowing that he has one of the best alongside him in Ronaldo.

This should result in more titles and victories for the storied club, and with Neymar at the helm it could finally show just how good he is destined to be.