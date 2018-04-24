Modric open to MLS

Luka Modric has claimed he would like to spend the rest of his career at Real Madrid, but says he’s also open to playing in Major League Soccer.

Modric joined Los Blancos from Tottenham in 2012 and has become a mainstay in midfield. He has won three Champions League titles and is chasing a fourth.

Although the 32-year-old continues to enjoy success at the Santiago Bernabeu, his comments will likely have perked up the ears of clubs in the United States.

“I still have two more years on my contract at Real Madrid and I am happy and have always said that I’d like to finish my career in Madrid if it’s possible,” the Croatian was quoted as saying by Marca.

“But if not, then maybe one day I can see myself there [in the MLS].

“I think little by little, [rather than long term].”