Iniesta to reveal future this week

Amid reports that his trophy-laden spell at Barcelona is about to end, Andres Iniesta has revealed he is set to make an announcement about his future this week.

The Blaugrana thumped Sevilla 5-0 in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday. After the game, Iniesta reportedly hinted that he might be about to draw his time at the Camp Nou to a close.

According to Marca, the 33-year-old midfielder, who has been linked with a move to China, said: “This week I will announce my decision. I think it is clear, but what we are happy about here is what has happened today. I really wanted today to go well and it did do so from the first minute.”

Iniesta is a product of Barca’s famous La Masia academy. He has won four Champions League titles and six Copa del Rey trophies. Furthermore, he is on the verge of clinching his ninth La Liga crown.

The Spaniard has also enjoyed significant success with the national team, scoring the winning goal in the 2010 FIFA World Cup final against the Netherlands.