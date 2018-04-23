Oblak: Atletico future is uncertain

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak admits he doesn’t know if he will be given a new contract but says he isn’t thinking about a move away in the off-season.

The 25-year-old has been linked with moves to Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain after helping Atleti to reach second position in La Liga and the UEFA Europa League semi-finals.

Oblak remains focused on winning the Europa League, but revealed that he is not sure what will happen at the end of the season. Atletico will face Arsenal in the semi-finals, with the first leg to be played on Thursday.

“No news. I have the contract that I signed two years ago,” Oblak told reporters, according to FourFourTwo.

“What will happen well nobody knows, not even me. I prefer to finish the season well and hopefully with a title. Then we’ll see but I have a contract. I do not think of anything other than Atletico.”

Oblak added: “Atletico can grow. They have grown a lot and surely will not stop now, although it is not easy.

“I am sure that Atletico will grow and we will see what will happen to me, for the moment I am here. I have a contract until 2021. If I continue, we will grow together and if not, the club will grow as well.”