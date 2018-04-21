Espanyol sack coach Sanchez Flores

Espanyol have confirmed the sacking of coach Quique Sanchez Flores and sports director Jordi Lardin as their dismal season reaches its final stages.

The Barcelona-based club currently sits 16th in the league with 36 points from 33 games. Although surviving relegation is a near certainty, their form has been deemed below standard by the club’s board.

Espanyol announced the two sackings on Friday evening and thanked Sanchez Flores and Lardin for their work.

“RCD Espanyol announce that Jordi Lardin and Quique Sanchez Flores have been relieved of their duties as sporting director and coach respectively,” the Barcelona-based club said in a statement.

“The club has taken this decision due to the team’s performances and with the desire to approach the final games of the season and the preparation for the next campaign in the best possible conditions.”

Sanchez Flores joined Espanyol from Watford in 2016. Lardin, a former player at the club, has borne the brunt of the side’s poor results together with him.

Youth trainer David Gallego will take charge of the first team until the end of the season.