Barcelona on verge of sealing title after Atletico slip-up

Barcelona are on the verge of sealing the La Liga title for the 25th time after second place Atletico Madrid slipped up at Real Sociedad.

Atletico suffered a 2-0 defeat at Real Sociedad on Thursday to leave leaders Barcelona realistically needing just one more win to wrap up the championship.

With five games to go, the gap between Barcelona and Atletico currently stands at 12 points, yet the Catalan giants have a superior goal difference of 28.

Third place Real Madrid could have leapfrogged Atletico into second spot, but fluffed their opportunity when they were held at home by Athletico Bilbao earlier this week.

Barcelona’s first chance to get the one remaining win they require comes at Deportivo La Coruna on April 29.

If, as expected, Barcelona secure the championship, it will represent a title in his maiden season for manager Ernesto Valverde, and the club’s first since 2015-16.