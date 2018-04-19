Zidane: Real will be ready for Bayern

Zinedine Zidane insists Real Madrid’s struggles against Athletic Bilbao will have no bearing on next week’s Champions League semi-final against FC Bayern München.

Madrid needed a late equaliser from Cristiano Ronaldo to rescue a point at the Bernabeu on Wednesday after Bilbao keeper Kepa had made a series of impressive saves.

Zidane felt the game was a reflection of Madrid’s inconsistency throughout the La Liga campaign.

But the Madrid boss is confident that his team will raise their game for next week’s semi-final first leg in Munich.

“This year our problem in La Liga has been like today,” Zidane said.

“But we are arriving [for the semi-final] well physically and mentally, even if today’s result was not so good.

“We must be positive about what we have been doing lately. It’s true that in the last two games we have missed many chances. But we must think about the good moments recently.”