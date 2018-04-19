Ronaldo nets last-gasp Real leveller

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a late equaliser in Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Atletic Bilbao after the reigning La Liga champions had been repeatedly thwarted by goalkeeper Kepa.

Real Madrid 1 Athletic Bilbao 1

Ronaldo hits the crossbar early on

Williams (14′) beats Navas with chip

Kepa pulls off heroics in Bilbao goal

Garcia denied by woodwork

Ronaldo (87′) spares Real’s blushes

Match Summary

After Ronaldo hit the woodwork early on, Inaki Williams made the breakthrough at the other end with a brilliant chip on 14 minutes, before Kepa produced his heroics with a string of fine saves as the first half wore on.

Raul Garcia was denied by the frame of the goal in the second half, and Kepa looked to have secured a hard-fought victory for Bilbao when he kept out Lucas Vazquez three minutes from time, but Ronaldo popped up to equalise with an instinctive backheeled flick on the rebound.

Full Report

The contest got off to a lively start as Mikel San Jose forced Keylor Navas into a save at his near post, before Ronaldo rifled a shot against the crossbar from Dani Carvajal’s cross on the right.

After Ronaldo went close again on 12 minutes when he cut inside from the left and fired wide of the far post, the opener arrived two minutes later.

However, it was the travelling fans that were celebrating the lead as Williams raced onto Inigo Cordoba’s ball over the top and chipped Navas to score.

Zinedine Zidane’s side looked to respond and Ronaldo saw his deflected strike smartly kept out by Kepa, who was well placed to catch Marcelo’s stinging drive soon afterwards.

The Spanish keeper was relieved when Marco Asensio blasted over in a promising position on 22 minutes, and he was at his best again just after the half-hour mark to prevent Raphael Varane’s header from crossing the line.

Kepa continued to thwart the hosts as Asensio skipped through a couple of challenges before forcing an outstanding save from the youngster, who preserved the visitors’ lead at the interval.

Los Blancos struggled to regain their rhythm in the second half and Sergio Ramos rescued them on 56 minutes with a vital interception to deny Williams from converting Garcia’s knockdown.

They survived another scare when Garcia struck the crossbar after a scramble inside the box, which saw Williams swing at fresh air and Cordoba’s attempt blocked by Carvajal.

Substitute Gareth Bale almost made an immediate impact when he flicked Marcelo’s cross just wide on the volley, but it seemed to be one of those days for Real, who were denied again by Kepa at the death.

The 23-year-old was required to parry away Vazquez’s shot in the 87th minute, but Real came right back and Luka Modric’s gamble paid off when his drive was diverted past Kepa by the heel of Ronaldo.