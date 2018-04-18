Valverde: Rotation was the right call

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde stands behind his decision to rotate his team against Celta de Vigo despite being held to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday.

The Catalans took the lead through Ousmane Dembele but Jonny Castro made it 1-1 on the stroke of half-time. Paco Alcacer restored the visitors' lead but Sergi Roberto was sent off in the 71st minute, and Celta equalised via Iago Aspas.

Valverde rested Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Samuel Umtiti ahead of Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Sevilla, but doesn't believe it's the reason why they failed to claim three points.

"It is true that there were changes. There were players who came from continuous games and I thought it suited us," he said, according to FourFourTwo.

"It is a risk to make so many changes, but in the Copa [against Celta in January] we also made changes. I think we arrived well.

"Let's see if we give our people joy on Saturday."

La Liga leaders Barcelona are 12 points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand.