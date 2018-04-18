Zidane: Bale has to keep working

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has refuted claims of a rift with Gareth Bale, saying the winger must keep working to regain his place in the team.

The relationship between Zidane and Bale has come under the spotlight in recent weeks, with reports suggesting that the Wales international is seeking a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

He was substituted at half-time in the UEFA Champions League clash with Juventus last week and was also not included in the matchday squad for the 2-1 at Malaga this past weekend.

However, Zidane says Bale and Karim Benzema, who has also been in and out of the starting line-up in recent games, lost out because other players are performing better than them.

“No I don’t think so, this is football. I don’t see either of them looking sad, they are training well,” Zizou told the press when asked about the rumours.

“I spoke to the pair of them the other day, they would both like to score more goals but everyone is working well.

“It is always going to happen in a side like ours. There are players in good form and playing well but I have to be ready always to evaluate who is the best players for the team at any given time.”

Commenting on the Bale situation, he added: “We are not worried; we know the quality he has. He has to score goals of course, he knows that – he knows he can do other things but he has to score goals.

“He does suffer a little bit when he misses chances but the solution is easy. He has to keep working.

“It is just a little blip he is in at the moment – we had that as a team earlier in the season but we kept working. If he keeps working, I’m sure in a short time he will be scoring again.”