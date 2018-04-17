Torres: Griezmann needs trophies to become elite

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann would be considered on the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi if he won more trophies, according to Fernando Torres.

Griezmann has notched up 26 goals and 13 assists in 42 games across all competitions this campaign, showing great consistency after scoring 26 goals and providing 12 assists last season.

Torres believes his Atleti teammate has the ability to be spoken of in the same breath as Ronaldo and Messi but needs trophies to back up his talent.

Griezmann has been linked with a move to La Liga rivals Barcelona, but Torres, who is leaving Atletico at the end of the season, hopes the Frenchman pursues silverware at the Rojiblancos.

“To be considered at the level of Messi and Cristiano, he is missing titles,” he told Cadena SER.

“I hope he gets them at Atletico.”