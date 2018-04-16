Zidane: Benzema will come good again

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has backed striker Karim Benzema to rediscover his goalscoring form after enduring a difficult period in front of goal.

The 30-year-old has managed to score only nine goals in 38 games across all competitions this season, while providing 11 assists. However, Zidane remains optimistic about his French compatriot's future.

"Karim is never going to throw in the towel. Of course he'd love to score and he's had opportunities to do so," Zidane said, according to FourFourTwo.

"All he was lacking was the goal, he'll keep going. It's been a tough year for him in this regard."

Los Merengues beat Malaga 2-1 on Sunday, but Benzema was yet again unable to find a goal. Zidane was, however, impressed by Isco who scored the opener and created Casemiro's goal.

"I'm pleased with his performance and his goal. It's his home and he had a great game. I'm thrilled for him and for the team," he added.

"This is where he grew up and he deserved that kind of reception.

"He's been an important player for Malaga and today he's crucial for Real Madrid."