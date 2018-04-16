Dembele wants long stay at Barcelona

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele insists he is looking forward to a long career at the Spanish giants despite struggling to find his form this season.

The 20-year-old joined the Catalans from Borussia Dortmund in August last year but found it difficult to make an impact due to a hamstring injury, which has limited his La Liga starts to only seven.

Despite his slow start at Camp Nou, the France international remains determined to establish himself as a regular starter. He is yet to score his first La Liga goal, but has netted in the UEFA Champions League.

“I’m not going to leave after just one season,” Dembele told Telefoot. “I signed a five-year contract with Barcelona. I’ll be here for a long time.”

When asked about the strong competition for places, he added: “It’s Barca. It’s like that. I’m glad that [Philippe] Coutinho has come in.”