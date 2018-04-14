Atletico confirm injury to Diego Costa

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Diego Costa suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday’s Europa League match against Sporting CP.

The striker was taken off in the second half of a 1-0 second leg defeat, which saw them progress to the semi-finals 2-1 on aggregate. The club has now revealed why, but neglected to put an estimated time-frame on his recovery.

“After undergoing medical exams this Friday, April 13, he has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury to his left leg,” Atletico said in a statement on their official website.

According to Goal, Costa is expected to miss Sunday’s La Liga clash with Levante and is also a doubt for upcoming fixtures against Real Sociedad and Real Betis.

With Atleti set to play Arsenal in the Europa League semi-final first leg on 26 April, the former Chelsea striker faces a race against time to recover for the clash with his old foes.