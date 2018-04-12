Simeone: No regrets with Torres

Diego Simeone is content with Fernando Torres' decision to leave Atletico Madrid for the second time at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

The 2010 World Cup winner, who previously said that he wanted to retire with the club that kick-started his career, made his return to Atletico in 2015, on an initial loan deal before making the move permanent.

But with the Spanish international starting just three league games for the Madrid-based side all season, and Diego Costa preferred in attack, Torres has decided he wants to move on as he still has something to offer in football.

Simeone says he has no regrets – after Torres confirmed that he would be leaving – and explained that it is his objective to improve the club and help them reach greater heights.

Simeone also sang Torres' praises for being an icon in the club and to the Atletico fans respectively.

"I have no regrets over the situation," he told Marca.

"My objective and motivation is to take Atletico as high as they can go, to make the fans happy and to improve the club.

"I feel responsible for Torres returning to the club as I was one of the proponents of the deal and equally, I am part of the current decision.

"I do not have any regrets about the situation and I am clear with you about the decisions, I want to be transparent.

"I admire Fernando, as all Atletico fans too – he is an icon here and that will remain forever, regardless of whether he has won a title or not."