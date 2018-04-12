Is Lionel Messi a choker?

In his career, Lionel Messi has scored a grand total of 4 goals when Barcelona are trailing, 2 goals for Argentina in the knockout stages of continental or World Cup Finals, 0 goals in the Champions League quarterfinals, and 0 goals in the past three Cup finals Argentina have played in.

Messi was particularly bad for his country in the 2015 Copa America, scoring a measly one goal despite Argentina making it all the way to the final. Here are the top 5 matches where Messi’s team would’ve needed him, but he didn’t deliver.

5. 2015 Copa America Final vs. Chile

At this point, Argentina were in a long Copa drought, their last title having come in 1993. While they were in two of the last three finals up to this point, the Argentines lost both finals to Brazil, with Messi being a part of the 2007 final that saw the Brazilians complete a comprehensive trashing of their southern neighbours.

So, what did Leo do wrong in 2015? He did receive the man of the match four times in the tournament, but his sole goal came from the group stages. He didn’t score in knockout round, but he did score on the penalty kick that eliminated Colombia in the quarter-finals. He didn’t even score in Argentina’s 6-1 blowout of Paraguay. In the final that ended up goalless after extra time, Messi did score first from the spot, but that wasn’t enough as Chile won 4-2 in the shootout.

4. 2012 Champions League semi-final tie vs. Chelsea



In this case, let’s make it both matches. Messi scored a career-best 63 goals in the 2011-12 season. He scored 14 goals in 11 appearances in the Champions League. Two of the three matches in which he went scoreless were against Chelsea. Didier Droga scored the lone goal at Stamford Bridge. In the return leg at the Nou Camp, Barca had the opportunity to wrest back the lead in the tie when Messi was given an opportunity from the spot after a haphazard Drogba foul on Cesc Fabregas inside the box. Instead, Messi missed. At this juncture, he had not scored a goal against Chelsea in eight games.

It was at this time that Fernando Torres has been laughed in England for performing well below expectations. But Torres scored at the death, and Barcelona were eliminated from the Champions League. In the next match, Chelsea became champions of Europe.

3. 2016 Copa America Centenario Final vs. Chile



Messi had a far better tournament in 2015 than 2016. Scoring wise, he had five goals prior to the final, including a goal in Argentina’s semi-final victory against the United States. In the end, extra time ended in another goalless affair. Unlike 2015, Messi didn’t score in the shootout, and the Chileans won the title after winning the shootout 4-2.

This was the third successive major cup final in three years that Messi played in and lost.

2. 2013-14 La Liga vs. Atletico Madrid

Some context: This was the final match of the season for both teams. Held at the Nou Camp, the winning team would win the league. If Atletico and Barca drew level, Atletico would win. The person who made the schedule must have been proud of themselves. As the season progressed, it became apparent that this match would be the de facto final. Barcelona gave just 447 tickets for the match to Atletico fans out of a stadium capable of holding 98,000.

In the first half, Messi had nothing to show for, being dispossessed rather easily by Diego Simeone’s men. Messi did contribute to Barca’s only goal of the match as he made the assist to Alexis, who then scored for the Catalans. Messi picked up steam at this point and had several attempts on goal albeit without any quality finishes to show for it. In the second half, Atletico scored just minutes after the break. Barca had to score to win the league. Messi seemed to have scored after the hour mark, only to see the linesman raise his flag up for offside.

The match ended in a draw. Atletico were crowned Spanish champions and the Nou Camp made its displeasure heard.

1. 2014 World Cup Final vs. Germany



For starters, Germany had just decimated Brazil as if the 5-time World Cup champions were some minnows from Tahiti. Argentina slipped past the Dutch in a goalless draw. No European team had ever won the World Cup outside Europe. Messi would have been able to bolster his claim to being his generation’s best footballer with a victory against the Germans. Messi, who had scored 4 goals in the tournament thus far, scored all of those in the group stage including two against Nigeria. If there was a match where he could erase any doubt on who is better between him and Ronaldo, a fine performance in the home stadium of his country’s biggest rival would have settled the debate.

Except it didn’t. Messi performed well below expectations at the Macarana. Every good opportunity was finished poorly, including the best chance just after the break where he missed the target. With the end of regular time drawing near, Argentina still had no shots on goal. And then it all came to an end, with 22 year old Mario Gotze scoring the World Cup winning goal for the Germans in extra time. Messi won the Golden Ball, although he’d likely trade a hundred of those away for a chance to hoist the World Cup.

Can Messi make up for his past failures in pressure packed situations as the season winds up and Russia 2018 approaches?