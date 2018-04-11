Iniesta hints at Barca departure

Barcelona stalwart Andres Iniesta has given a strong indication that he could be leaving the Camp Nou at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who has been at Barca his entire career, could not hide his disappointment following their elimination from the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The Catalan giants let slip a 4-1 first-leg lead in the quarter-finals as Roma ran out 3-0 victors at the Stadio Olimpico to book their place in the semi-finals.

Edin Dzeko, Daniel De Rossi and Kostas Manolas scored the three goals to stun Ernesto Valverde’s side in Rome.

Asked if that was his final European outing for the Blaugrana, Iniesta told Marca: “That is a possibility and for that reason, it hurts even more.

“It’s a very hurtful elimination because nobody expected it due to the lead we had. When you do things badly, make lots of mistakes and don’t adapt to the game, this is what happens.

“It’s a big disappointment because of the season we were having. It’s difficult to take this elimination because we had a lot of hope and it has escaped.”