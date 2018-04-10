Torres confirms Atletico departure

Fernando Torres has revealed that he will leave Atletico Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Torres rejoined his boyhood club in 2014, with the former Liverpool striker netting 35 goals in his second spell in La Liga.

However, the 34-year-old has found opportunities hard to come by this season and was an unused substitute in Atletico’s 1-1 draw against fierce rivals Real Madrid last weekend.

“This will be my last season at the club. As you can see I am playing very little,” said Torres.

“I felt obliged to inform the supporters. It’s not been an easy decision. This is not a day for reproaches.

“It’s very difficult to say goodbye for the second time. My aim was to hang up my boots here. I want to keep playing for two, three or five years.”

Atletico have confirmed that they will honour Torres at their final home game of the season.

President Enrique Cerezo said: “Fernando is a legend of our club. The doors of Atletico de Madrid will always be open for him.”