Simeone keen to keep building Atletico

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has made it clear that he wants to stay at the club for the foreseeable future because he believes they can continue improving.

The 47-year-old has been linked with moves to Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea, but with Atleti on track to finish second in La Liga he remains committed to the Rojiblancos.

“I want the club to keep improving and that’s why I’m staying because I think we can keep growing,” Simeone told beIN Sports. “I try to do everything possible so that everyone who grows the club stays.

“We work to improve the team, and whenever the team improves, the club will improve.”

Atletico drew 1-1 with Real in the Madrid derby on Sunday, thanks to an equaliser from Atleti striker Antoine Griezmann, and Simeone was full of praise for the Frenchman.

“He is a great footballer, mentally strong,” Simeone added. “He didn’t have a good start and he knows it, but it isn’t easy to reinvent yourself as he did in December.”