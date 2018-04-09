Madrid derby ends all square

Real Madrid had to settle for a 1-1 draw with rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday afternoon.

Ronaldo on target on 53′

Griezmann levels on 57′

Match summary

Jan Oblak was exceptional for Atletico as he denied Real on a number of occasions, only conceding a well-taken Cristiano Ronaldo goal in the 53rd minute.

But the lead was short-lived as Antoine Griezmann fired home just four minutes later for a share of the spoils at the Bernabeu.

Which celebration do you prefer? 😀 🔄 Cristiano Ronaldo

♥️ Antoine Griezmann #RealMadridAtleti pic.twitter.com/3AY07pyrYh — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) April 8, 2018

Full report

Gareth Bale made a return to the Real side and was soon in the action with a surging run and cross that was cut out by Stefan Savic.

Ronaldo was then involved as he forced Atletico stopper Oblak into a smart save to his left, from a corner that was nodded onto the striker at the back stick.

Toni Kroos was denied a penalty after going down under a challenge from Juanfran while Ronaldo saw Oblak acrobatically keep out his drive on 20 minutes.

The visiting keeper was again busy when blocking a Raphael Varane shot from close-range before Keilor Navas was forced to tip a Diego Costa shot away after had been played through on goal.

Real continued to threaten though and Marcelo fired a curler off the Atletico crossbar, as Oblak denied Daniel Carvajal on the rebound.

The hosts were quickly out of the blocks after the break and took a 53rd-minute lead through Ronaldo, who volleyed home expertly from Bale’s super far post delivery from the left.

Astonishingly though an almost nonexistent Antoine Griezmann then levelled the scores just four minutes later with a rasping shot after playing a neat one-two with Vitolo.

Navas stopped Koke’s well-taken volley from handing Diego Simeone’s side the lead as they responded well to scoring, ahead of a substitute for Real that saw Ronaldo replaced by Karim Benzema.

Saul fired just wide as Benzema failed to get anything on another good delivery from Bale out wide before the Welshman headed off target from a Carvajal ball into the box.

Kroos was off target with a late volley as Oblak pulled off yet another super stop, this time to deny Sergio Ramos from a set-piece in injury-time.

Ramos was then just off target with a powerful header from the resultant corner ahead of the final whistle.