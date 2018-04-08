Zidane unsure if unhappy Bale will stay

Zinedine Zidane says he doesn't know if Gareth Bale will remain with Real Madrid next season.

The Welsh winger was left on the bench during the Champions League win over Juventus in midweek.

Having comeback from injury in December, the former Tottenham Hotspur man has seen his game-time relatively limited.

He was eager to secure his place in the side to face Juve, havnig scored twice in the 3-0 defeat of Las Palmas and the 6-3 win over Girona but watched on from the sidelines for the entire game.

Up next is a clash with second-placed Atletico Madrid on Sunday, who lead Real in La Liga by four points, before facing Juventus again, in their quarter-final second leg.

In his pre-match press conference, Zidane said: "I understand that he is not in a good mood, that's normal.

"Players want to play in every game. We know what a good player he is and what he has done.

"I have to take decisions but if he doesn't play two games it doesn't mean anything. I still think he's an important player."

Zidane added: "My sensation is that he will stay but I don't know everything that will happen.

"He won't lose any motivation, he's like the rest of the squad. It's my job to try and make sure he plays as well as always. He's an important player but others played against Juventus and did very well. That's football."