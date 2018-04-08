Valverde delights at Barca record

Barcelona matched Real Sociedad's all-time record of 38 successive La Liga games without defeat with their 3-1 victory over Leganes on Saturday.

Lionel Messi netted the 45th hat-trick of his career at the Camp Nou to move Barca 12 points clear at the top of La Liga.

After the match, a naturally delight Ernesto Valverde praised his side as well as former boss Luis Enrique, who he feels deserves much of the credit

Valverde, who took over at the beginning of the season, told his post match press conference: "We have matched an all-time record and that is especially exciting for me. It's not easy to do something that hasn't been done for such a long time.

"But it's not just my record. It also belongs to Luis Enrique and everyone who played for the team last year. It's a shared record which has been carried on from one season."

Valverde added: "It's been difficult to achieve. It's an historic record, it's been there for many years, which shows you the competitiveness of the team."

On the match itself, the former Athletic Bilbao manager said: "We had a great first half but we didn't read things right in the second. It was normal enough for us to ease off the pace, but when you are only winning 2-0 you can't afford to get too confident."