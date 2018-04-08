Messi hat-trick seals Barcelona win

Barcelona continued their relentless march to the La La title after Lionel Messi bagged a superb hat-trick in a 3-1 victory over a plucky Leganes at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona 3 Leganes 1

Messi curls home free-kick

He completes brace with composed finish

El Zhar pulls one back

Messi hits late third

Match summary

Barca were on top throughout and hit the front through Lionel Messi before the same player made it 2-0 just after the half-an-hour mark.

➕3️⃣ y 3️⃣8️⃣ partidos invictos en @LaLiga 👍👏 Seguimos la racha, pero lo mejor tiene que estar por llegar 😋

An important win and 3️⃣8️⃣ unbeaten games in @LaLiga. The best is yet to come #ForçaBarça 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/oSWkSeBzPh — Ivan Rakitic (@ivanrakitic) April 7, 2018

Nabil El Zhar got a goal back in the second half, before Messi completed his hat-trick in the closing stages.

Match report

The home side were in the ascendancy from the outset, although it took until the 17th minute before a clear opening was created.

Philippe Coutinho weaved his way into a pocket of space after cutting inside, before forcing Ivan Cuellar into a fine save at his near post.

A flurry of chances would soon follow for Luis Suarez although the Uruguay star wasn’t able to convert. After holding off Dimitris Siovas, he latched on to Sergi Roberto’s pass, but his deft volley went into the side-netting.

In the 19th minute, the former Liverpool striker was picked out by the brilliant Messi, but the forward was denied by a point-blank save from Cuellar.

Nonetheless, the momentum would pay dividends just before the half an hour mark as Barca won a free-kick after Messi was chopped down by Siovas. From his set-piece, the Argentina genius curled home a stunning strike.

Moments later, it was 2-0 after Coutinho picked out Messi on a diagonal run across the penalty area, and he held off defenders before side-footing the ball home with customary ease.

After the break, the visitors nearly pulled one back after Andre Gomes lost possession and a cross into the box was headed just over by Claudio Beauvue.

Blaugrana responded in the 58th minute as Gerard Pique missed a golden chance to make it 3-0. From a set-piece into the box, the centre-back sent his volley over from close range.

But the visitors showed resolve and pulled one back with just over 20 minutes to go. Gabriel broke free of Pique and his cut-back found El Zhar, who finished expertly beyond Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Moments later, Cuellar rushed off his line to block Messi’s volley on target. But the Argentine international would complete another stunning hat-trick with just minutes to go in the contest.

From Ousmane Dembele’s superb pass over the top, the 30-year-old controlled with his chest before knocking it over the goalkeeper to complete the scoring.