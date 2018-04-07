Valverde: Winning drives Barcelona forward

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has his sights set on the Primera Division title and is determined to take a step closer to the silverware on Saturday.

The Catalans are at the top of La Liga, nine points clear of Atletico Madrid with eight games left in the campaign. Valverde’s men remain unbeaten in the league this season and are eager to keep that record intact.

Barca will host Leganes on Saturday night and are hoping to get back to winning ways after drawing 2-2 at Sevilla in their last La Liga outing.

“What matters is that we pick up the three points because we need 15 more to become champions,” Valverde told his press conference.

“If we win five of the eight games we have left, we’ll be champions, and if we win tomorrow, we’ll have four [left to win].

“We don’t have to think about any other game, only the possibility of winning, which is what drives us on. Leganes are a team with a lot of enthusiasm, and they’ve had a good season.”