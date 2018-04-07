Preview: Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid make the short trip to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday looking to keep their slim La Liga title hopes alive in the 219th Madrid derby.

La Liga

8 April 2018

Gameweek 31

Kick-off: 22H15 HKT

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

Referee: J. Estrada

Assistants: M. Martinez, F. Martin

Fourth official: P. Barcelo

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Real Madrid 218 109 54 55

Atletico Madrid 218 55 54 109

Previous encounter

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid 18/11/17 (La Liga)

Players to watch

Cristiano Ronaldo has certainly put his early-season struggles behind him, with the Portuguese forward scoring in each of his last nine appearances which delivered a staggering 19 goals. The 33-year-old forward bagged a brace against Juventus on Tuesday – his second an overhead-kick that had even the home fans applauding him in Turin.

Antoine Griezmann has also found his scoring boots after a slow start. The French forward has netted 12 goals in his last 10 games across all competitions, taking his tally for the campaign to 24 – just two shy off the 26 he recorded last term.

Team form

The cross-town rivals are effectively battling it out for the runners-up spot in La Liga, with Barcelona nine points clear of Atletico at the top of the table.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have hit form at the right time during a crucial part in their season and are favourites to reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals after beating Juventus 3-0 in the quarter-final first leg earlier this week.

Real went through the month of March with a perfect record of five wins from five – the midweek triumph in Turin making it six on the spin since they lost 1-0 to Espanyol in the league on February 27.

They trail their neighbours by four points in third place, but come into the derby as the in-form team in Spain’s top flight.

Recent defeats to the Blaugrana and Villarreal have derailed Los Colchoneros’ title challenge. They have been almost perfect in 2018 otherwise, with a 1-1 draw against Girona their only other blip in 13 league outings which brought 10 victories.

Diego Simeone’s men held the defending champions to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture at the Wanda Metropolitano, but they will be hard-pressed to do the same in Real’s backyard.

Team news

Nacho remains doubtful for the hosts after missing the Juve clash with a muscular injury he sustained at Las Palmas last time out in the league.

Raphael Varane picked up a knock at the Juventus Stadium, but is expected to feature in defence this weekend.

The visitors must do without Filipe Luis on the left side of defence, but they welcome back Juanfran at right-back.

Simeone will also check on the fitness of Sime Vrsaljko and Jose Gimenez closer to kick-off.