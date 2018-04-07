Preview: Barcelona v Leganes

Undefeated La Liga leaders Barcelona will be looking to take a step closer to reclaiming the title when they welcome Leganes to the Camp Nou on Saturday.

La Liga

8 April 2018

Gameweek 31

Kick-off: 02H45 HKT

Venue: Camp Nou

Referee: R. De Burgos

Assistants: D. Barbero, I. De Francisco

Fourth official: G. Cid

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Barcelona 3 3 0 0

Leganes 3 0 0 3

A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona) on Apr 6, 2018 at 8:25am PDT

Previous encounter

Leganes 0-3 Barcelona 18/11/17 (La Liga)

Barcelona goalscorers: L. Suarez (28′, 60′), Paulinho (90′)

Players to watch

Lionel Messi went a rare game without scoring in the 4-1 win over Roma in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, having stepped off the bench to rescue a 2-2 draw against Sevilla last weekend. The Argentine is fit again after a recent niggle and will be aiming to add to his remarkable tally of 26 league goals when Los Pepineros come to town.

Javier Eraso could be a key player for the south Madrid outfit in the Catalan capital, having scored two goals in the his four appearances. The Spanish midfielder and registered four goals and three assists in 27 league outings this term.

Team form

Barca have struggled whenever Messi hasn’t played and they were trailing 2-0 to Sevilla before the introduction of the Argentine icon in the second half sparked a fightback.

Luis Suarez pulled one back two minutes from time before Messi popped up with the equaliser moments later to clinch a 2-2 draw at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, ensuring their unbeaten league record this term remained intact.

Ernesto Valverde’s side sit nine points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid with eight matches remaining, and they will be hoping to keep the momentum going after the 4-1 midweek success over Roma in Europe.

🔊 Valverde: "I've been waiting for Leganés for the whole season. A team with enthusiasm, they play very well. It will be a tough match" #BarçaLeganés pic.twitter.com/1Z916pxPHQ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) 6 April 2018

Leganes haven’t put together a winning run in La Liga since picking up back-to-back victories over Malaga and Athletic Bilbao in October.

Asier Garitano saw his team do the double over the Boquerones recently, which halted a six-match winless streak, but followed it up with a 2-0 defeat to Los Leones before beating Sevilla (2-1) and then losing to Valencia (1-0).

They are just four points shy of breaking into the top half of the table in 13th place and have already surpassed the 35 points they recorded in their debut season when they finished 17th.

Team news

The hosts are still without injured duo Sergi Samper and Lucas Digne, while Sergio Busquets is considered doubtful after making his return in midweek against the Giallorossi.

Messi should start after recovering from hamstring and adductor problems, which sidelined him during the international break.

Garitano has a few more absentees to deal with, as Diego Rico is suspended while Alexander Szymanowski is ruled out through injury. Joseba Zaldua and Martin Mantovani could also miss out this weekend due to fitness concerns.