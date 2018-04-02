Umtiti not looking to leave Barcelona

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti insists he is not considering a move away from the Catalans, after reports emerged linking him to Manchester United.

The 24-year-old is believed to be one of manager Jose Mourinho’s top transfer targets, but the France international appears to be keen on a new Barcelona contract.

Umtiti told Canal plus: “There is interest from several clubs but, I said it again, I have so many objectives to reach with Barcelona that for the moment the question does not arise.

“In this world, it goes very fast. But what I can say is that I am very happy.

“My future is a subject that I don’t want to talk about too much. I haven’t started anything yet. Maybe there is an interest from Barca [for an extension], but nothing has started.”

Umtiti, whose buyout clause is €60million, has made 22 La Liga appearances for the Blaugrana this season, helping them stay unbeaten and sit top of the standings.