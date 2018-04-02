Valverde: Barcelona risked a lot

Ernesto Valverde says Barcelona were forced to take risks after finding themselves 2-0 down to Sevilla before earning a 2-2 draw with a late charge.

Franco Vazquez opened the scoring at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on 36 minutes before a 50th minute effort from Luis Muriel.

Just as it appeared the points were staying in Sevilla, Luis Suarez scored on 88 minutes before Lionel Messi – who had replaced Ousmane Dembele on the hour mark – ensured a share of the spoils with 89 minutes on the clock.

That left Barca 12 points clear of second placed Atletico Madrid in the La Liga table.

Valverde said: “The game was very bad, because in the first half they mounted dangerous counterattacks after our corners, though we also had some clear opportunities.

“In the second half they felt comfortable. There were times when we didn’t control the game because we were risking a lot, and their counters were very dangerous.

“But on the basis of our insistence, of being in the final third, in the end we achieved the draw.

“A team has to have faith in itself. We have risked a lot, but our insistence meant a prize.”

Barcelona face Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final on 21 March, with Valverde adding: “It was a fundamental match for us, against our rival in the Cup final.

“Getting a draw like this, with the spirit of the team, gives us a lot. Sevilla are a great team. If the match had lasted five more minutes, I don’t know what would have happened.”