Zidane praise for important win

Zinedine Zidane felt his side struggled to get going against Las Palmas until Gareth Bale broke the deadlock.

Real Madrid saw off their hosts at the Estadio de Gran Canaria 3-0 with Bale on target on 26 minutes, ahead of two penalties.

Karim Benzema converted in the 39th minute while Bale scored the second spotkick with 51 minutes played.

After the game Zidane explained to the club’s official website: “There’s no such thing as a straightforward game, but it got easier for us after the first goal.

“Las Palmas need to pick up points, and once we’d got the first, it was a bit less complicated.”

He added: “The second half was very end-to-end, we created a lot of chances that we didn’t score. It was a good game for us, we’ve picked up three points and a lot of the guys who don’t get so many minutes played very well”.

Zidane explained that he substituted Nacho as a precaution, while also explaining Isco’s absence.

“I’m pleased with the players because after the international break we only had two days to get ready for this game,” the former French star said.

“I took Nacho off as a precaution. He’s not feeling good, he’s got some discomfort. I hope it’s nothing serious, but we’ll send him for a scan tomorrow and see.

“He (Isco) was carrying a knock and he stayed in Madrid”.

And on Bale, the Madrid manager added: “I’m pleased with his performance. You’ll have to wait and see if he plays on Tuesday”.

Up next for Real is a mammoth Champions League clash with Juventus.