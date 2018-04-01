Bale double helps Madrid see off Las Palmas

Real Madrid made in four La Liga wins on the spin as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over strugglers Las Palmas at Gran Canaria on Saturday evening.

Las Palmas 0 Real Madrid 3

Bale fires Los Blancos in front

Benzema doubles lead from the spot

Bale penalty wraps up victory

Match Summary

Gareth Bale’s brace and a penalty from Karim Benzema sealed a routine victory for Zinedine Zidane’s side as they closed within a point of second-placed Atletico Madrid, having played a game more.

Las Palmas, meanwhile, remain in the relegation zone, seven points from safety.

Full Report

Los Blancos took the lead in the 26th minute. Luka Modric’s defence-splitting pass saw Bale sprint through on goal and fire the ball home across the face of goal.

Five minutes before the break, the visitors were awarded a chance to give themselves some breathing space when they were awarded a penalty. Lucas Vazquez was bundled over by a reckless tackle from Jonathan Calleri and Benzema converted low to the keepers left from 12 yards out.

The Spanish champions scored the third goal in the 51st minute when the referee pointed to the spot for the second time in the game. This time Bale was trusted with the spot-kick and his cheeky chip found the back of the net.

The hosts almost pulled a goal back in the 70th minute after Erik Exposito pounced on an error from Keylor Navas, but the substitute failed to keep his shot on target.

Bale had an opportunity to notch a hat-trick when he was sent through on goal by Benzema, but the Welshman missed the target from a tight angle after he rounded the keeper.