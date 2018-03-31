Zidane hoping for long Real Madrid stay

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is hoping for a lengthy stay at the club despite being in the middle of his most difficult spell since taking charge.

Zidane has led Los Blancos to back-to-back Champions League titles and last season’s La Liga crown. However, their Spanish title defence this season has not gone according to plan.

Los Blancos sit third on the table, 15 points behind leaders Barcelona. A former Real Madrid player himself, Zidane knows that there are high expectations of success at the Bernabeu, but is feeling up for the challenge of turning his club’s fortunes around.

“If it was up to me, I’d stay with the club. My plan is to stay as long as possible, I’ve said it many times,” he told the media.

“I want to stay on as Real Madrid coach because I like football, I like what I’m doing and I know where I am.

“The issue is that in Madrid, everything depends on results. I’ve been here for 18 years and I know how the club works.”

After today’s league game against Las Palmas, Zidane will face another of his former sides in Juventus on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.