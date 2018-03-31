Zidane: I’m not being unfair with Isco

Zinedine Zidane insists there is no problem with Isco following claims from the Real Madrid midfielder that his manager has no confidence in him.

The Spain international played a starring role for his country in the 6-1 hammering of Argentina on Tuesday with a hat-trick, but has struggled to establish himself in Zidane’s starting line-up.

Isco suggested after his match-winning display for La Furia Roja that he has the “confidence” of national-team boss Julen Lopetegui and “maybe I have not won it” with Zidane.

The Frenchman, though, has dismissed the notion, despite only handing the 25-year-old 18 La Liga starts this season.

“I don’t think I’m an unfair person,” Zizou told reporters on Friday. “I think what he said is open to interpretation.

“Maybe he has a different role with Spain to here, but he’s important, I’ve always felt he’s important for this team and it’s only natural a player wants to play more.

“But my job is to pick 11 players. He is an important one and will be an important one, always. As I said, it comes down to interpretation, but I’m not upset at all with Isco.

“I’m happy with his performances, it was a very impressive performance [against Argentina] and Spain impressed too. Isco is a Real Madrid player and he’ll remain here. That’s it.

“It’s not his fault. Isco, whenever he plays, he works hard, gives 100 per cent – he kills himself.

“Sometimes things come off, sometimes they don’t. I don’t think there’s an issue with Isco. The thing is I have 25 players and only 11 can play. I’m happy with Isco, there is no problem.”