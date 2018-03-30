Preview: Las Palmas v Real Madrid

Las Palmas will be hoping to bolster their La Liga survival chances with a positive result against an in-form Real Madrid targeting second position.

La Liga

1 April 2018

Gameweek 30

Kick-off: 00H30 (GMT+2)

Venue: Gran Canaria

Referee: P. Gonzalez

Assistants: J. Fernandez, C. Garcia

Fourth official: J. Pardeiro

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Las Palmas 9 1 2 6

Real Madrid 9 6 2 1

A post shared by Real Madrid C.F. 🏆 (@realmadrid) on Mar 29, 2018 at 4:58am PDT

Previous encounter

Real Madrid 3-0 Las Palmas 5/11/17 (La Liga)

Real Madrid goalscorers: Casemiro (41′), M. Asensio (56′), Isco (74′)

Players to watch

On-loan Club Deportivo Maldonado striker Jonathan Calleri has been the most prolific for Las Palmas this season. The 24-year-old has netted 10 goals in 32 games across all competitions, while also adding two assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in sensational form recently, scoring four goals in his last La Liga outing, and should be the main threat to the home defence. The Portuguese forward has bagged 37 goals in only 35 appearances across all competitions.

Team form and manager quotes

Las Palmas have lifted themselves off the foot of the table over the last few months, but still have a long way to go in terms of surviving the drop into the second tier.

They have not won in their last seven La Liga matches, but have managed four draws, with their most recent result a 1-1 stalemate at fellow strugglers Deportivo La Coruna.

“This is the worst team that I’ve ever managed,” Las Palmas manager Paco Jemez is quoted as saying by El Mundo Deportivo.

“95% of the responsibility is mine as the players assembled here are not equal and they are not able to take in my messages and demands of them.

“On Saturday we face Real Madrid and Zidane is going to put out a team who want to win and win well, and it’s going to be a massive test.”

Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane’s side have been in fine form in La Liga of late. They have lost only one of their last 10 games, winning eight. That run has seen Los Blancos climb to third place, but they are still four points below Atletico and 15 adrift Barcelona.

In their last three league ties, Real beat Getafe 3-1, Eibar 2-1 and demolished Girona 6-3 before the international break. Star forward Cristiano Ronaldo bagged four in the nine-goal encounter.

Zidane came under fire from fringe first-team player Isco, who criticised the Frenchman for not having confidence in him, after scoring a hat-trick for Spain in the 6-1 win over Argentina.

“I am not unfair to Isco,” Zidane told reporters.”He is happy, maybe he doesn’t have the same role here, but I have shown to him that he is an important player for the team. I’m happy for the performance he had against Argentina.”

Team news

Las Palmas will be without the services of Oghenekaro Erebo, Dani Castellano, Gabriel Penalba, Bigas and Emmanuel Emenike, while Real are missing the suspended Daniel Carvajal.