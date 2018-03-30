Preview: Sevilla v Barcelona

Sevilla will be aiming to bounce back after losing their last two La Liga games when they host a Barcelona side closing in on a 25th league title.

La Liga

31 March 2018

Gameweek 30

Kick-off: 20H45 (GMT+2)

Venue: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

Referee: J. Gonzalez

Assistants: R. Becerril, I. Rubio

Fourth official: A. Gonzalez

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Sevilla 54 11 10 33

Barcelona 54 33 10 11

Previous encounter

Barcelona 2-1 Sevilla 04/11/17 (La Liga)

Barcelona goalscorers: P. Alcacer (23′, 65′)

Sevilla goalscorers: G. Pizarro (59′)

Players to watch

Sevilla’s goalscoring has been carried by Wissam Ben Yedder this season. The 27-year-old striker has scored 19 goals in 35 games across all competitions and also provided four assists. However, Ben Yedder hasn’t scored in his last four La Liga games.

Barca superstar Lionel Messi has enjoyed another phenomenal season in front of goal. The Argentine has amassed 35 goals and 16 assists in only 43 matches across all competitions. Messi’s fitness is in doubt ahead of the clash but he is expected to be ready.

Team form and manager quotes

The Sevillistas lost 2-0 at home to Valencia before a 2-1 defeat at Leganes in their last La Liga outing before the international break. The results have put them in sixth place, two points below Villarreal.

They can, however, take heart from their UEFA Champions League success, having knocked Premier League giants Manchester United out at the last-16 stage with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford on March 13.

In the build-up to the encounter, Sevilla manager Vincenzo Montella has had to deal with reports that he may leave the club for the Italy national team job.

When asked about the rumours, Montella said in his press conference: “There is no chance to become manager of the Italian team.

“Firstly I feel very good here and I am focused on what I am doing here. Secondly there wasn’t any kind of contact from Italy.

“The third reason is that to coach Italy you must have many white hairs and for now I have just a few.”

Meanwhile, the Catalans remain unbeaten in La Liga this term after 29 fixtures. They sit at the top of the table, 11 points ahead of Atletico Madrid with nine games left to play.

Barca have won their last three league games, against Atletico, Malaga, and Athletic Bilbao. They are now unbeaten in their last 15 matches across all competitions.

Messi could miss the game through injury, but Barca manager Ernesto Valverde is not concerned.

“I am calm. We will not get too worried ahead of time about this, tomorrow the medics will look at him and we will see what steps to take,” Valverde told the press.

“(Messi) finished the last game in La Liga well, against Athletic, with some pain but nothing too much. I will not venture to say something that I haven’t seen personally.”

Team news

The hosts will be missing Sebastian Corchia through injury, while Pablo Sarabia is suspended.

Visitors Barca are without Thomas Vermaelen, Sergio Busquets and Nelson Semedo, while Messi is a slight doubt.