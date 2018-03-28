Nacho bemused by Ronaldo doubters

Nacho Fernandez cannot fathom why there are still critics of his Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese star has had a mixed season. Although he has netted an impressive 22 goals in 23 La Liga appearances, he was hampered by a five-match suspension for pushing a referee and an early season dip in form.

Furthermore, his Real Madrid side has struggled for consistency. They currently trail Barcelona by 15 points in the race for the title. Nevertheless, Nacho feels it is clear that Ronaldo is not past his peak.

“I do not understand how people can doubt Ronaldo. He is the one who always makes the difference. He has goal stats in his career that is not normal for a player,” the 28-year-old Spaniard told Goal.

“The commitment he has to this club is 100 percent and I, as his teammate, think there is nowhere better for him than Real Madrid.”

Ronaldo netted twice in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Egypt on Friday, and Nacho, who came off the bench during Spain’s 1-1 draw with Germany on the same day, was delighted to see news of his club teammate’s heroics.

He said: “We finished the match with the Spain national team [against Germany] and saw that he had scored twice in five minutes with Portugal. That is great for us. I hope he maintains this level until the end of the season.”