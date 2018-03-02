Valverde annoyed to concede ‘invisible penalty’

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde was left frustrated after a controversial penalty decision resulted in his side drawing 1-1 with Las Palmas on Thursday.

The Catalans took the lead at Estadio de Gran Canaria thanks to a Lionel Messi free-kick in the 21st minute, but three minutes into the second half the hosts were awarded a spot-kick which Jonathan Calleri converted.

Matias Aguirregaray and Sergi Roberto got tangled up as the Las Palmas defender directed a header against the Barca post from a corner. The rebound then hit Lucas Digne on the arm, which the referee deemed worthy of a penalty.

“The penalty hurt us, we have seen that they equalised with an invisible penalty,” Valverde told the press, according to Goal.

“In the first half, you could feel that the danger was there, more so with so many yellow cards. We went ahead in the first half, but the lead was slim.

“The penalty hurt us because of how it was, then they defended well and we tried to score. There was little consistency in our play too, and that cost us.”