Barca send shirt, invite, to Florida shooting hero

FC Barcelona has sent Florida shooting victim Anthony Borges a signed shirt, also inviting him to Barcelona to meet their first team.

Borges, 15, played at the club's academy in Lauderhill, near Fort Lauderdale, for two months in 2016. He protected 20 classmates during the recent mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School by keeping a door closed.

As a result of his heroic act, Borges took five bullets in the back and legs.

A piece on the Barcelona website reads: "Now in hospital recovering, one of Anthony’s greatest dreams has always been to travel to Barcelona and meet the first team players. And as the club told his father Royer on the phone this week, it would be more than happy to help with that.

It was journalist Santiago Segurola who set things in motion. He informed the club of the situation, and Barca immediately offered the support of its own medical services to help ensure that Anthony gets all the surgery he needs to get back to enjoying one of his greatest passions, playing soccer, as soon as possible."

Anthony's father, Royer Borges, thanked the club for its support. The Barcelona website quotes him as saying:

“As a family, we are grateful. Not just for the family, but for many people, a child’s joy is the biggest thing. When you see your child is happy, nothing else matters. The cost or effort involved is insignificant next to seeing your son happy.”

“He never expected Barça to do this. Neither did I. When he was about to go in for surgery, by chance I heard the voicemail, because I couldn’t receive calls, and put the phone on loudspeaker so he could hear the message. He was smiling so much!”