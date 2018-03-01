Griezmann hits all four in Atleti rout

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann continued his recent goal rush on Wednesday night, as he scored all four goals in Atletico Madrid’s 4-0 win over Leganes.

The win was Atletico’s eighth win in a row and leaves them just four points behind leaders Barcelona, although Ernesto Valverde’s side have a game in hand.

3 – Antoine Griezmann is the third Atletico player to reach 100+ goals in the 21st century (101 currently), after Sergio Agüero (101) and Fernando Torres (124). Prince. pic.twitter.com/anZ7oHpbab — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 28, 2018

The France striker, who scored a hat-trick in Atleti’s 5-2 win at Sevilla at the weekend, slid in the opener midway through the first half after running on to Koke’s defence-splitting through ball.

He then smashed home a powerful free-kick ten minutes before the break, before heading in for his hat-trick 11 minutes into the second half.

His fourth came on 67 minutes with a first-time finish from Diego Costa’s cross, while he also hit the woodwork and had a goal disallowed.

Diego Simeone’s side visit the Nou Camp on Sunday in a game that could prove pivotal in the title race.