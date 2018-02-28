Zidane: We didn’t deserve to lose

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said his side did not deserve to lose after a stoppage-time goal saw them go down to a 1-0 defeat at Espanyol on Tuesday night.

Zidane left Cristiano Ronaldo out of the squad as Madrid looked to have secured a point before Gerard Moreno volleyed past Keylor Navas to give the Barcelona club a first win over Real Madrid in 11 years.

The loss leaves Madrid in third place, 14 points behind leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

It also ended Los Blancos’ seven-match unbeaten run.

“We made a bright start and had some chances to score, but our second-half display was worse than the opening 45 minutes,” said Zidane.

“We didn’t manage to play at all or offer any sort of threat in the second half, although we didn’t deserve to lose the game.”

“Espanyol created few chances. It’s a defeat that hurts and it’s a poor result. I feel sorry for the players.”

With captain Sergio Ramos back in the side following suspension, Zidane admitted it was hard to understand the result.

“At times, there’s no understanding football. We dropped further back for some spells in the second half, but you’ve got to accept these tough times,” he added.

“At no point in the second half did we do well. After five good results, today we didn’t manage to extend the run.”