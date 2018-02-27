Espanyol shock woeful Los Blancos

A lacklustre Real Madrid slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium on Tuesday thanks to Gerard Moreno’s late winner.

Bale header saved by Lopez

Moreno sees goal disallowed

Moreno steals win at the death

Match Summary

The first half saw chances at both ends, but some fine goalkeeping from Diego Lopez and Keylor Navas kept the scores level. Espanyol controlled most of the second half and were finally rewarded at the death.

Full Report

Zinedine Zidane’s side started on the front foot and created the first real opportunity in the seventh minute. Achraf Hakimi floated a delightful cross in from the right for Gareth Bale, but the Welshman’s header was saved by Lopez from point-blank range.

The hosts found their feet as the half progressed. They were gifted a chance to take the lead in the 26th minute by a sloppy Raphael Varane clearance, which was blocked by Carlos Sanchez and diverted into the path of Moreno. Navas did well to close down the angle and deny the striker.

Moreno thought he had put Espanyol ahead in the 30th minute when he fired past Navas. However, he was denied by the offside flag. Replays suggested it was a mightily close decision and he might just have been level when he got on the end of Carlos Sanchez’s punt into the box.

Having spent the opening quarter of the game soaking up pressure, Espanyol were the better of the two teams towards the end of the first half.

They picked up where they left off after the break, hitting their more illustrious opponents with wave after wave going forward.

Zidane introduced Karim Benzema in the 69th minute in place of Isco. However, Espanyol continued their dominance. A well-struck long-range effort from Sergio Garcia nine minutes later flew wide of the target.

Finally, in the third minute of stoppage time, the hosts broke the deadlock. Garcia’s cross from the right picked out Moreno, who rifled the ball past Navas on the half-volley for a deserved winner.

Struggling Espanyol climbed to 13th in the table, while Real could sink to fourth should Valencia win their game in hand over the champions.