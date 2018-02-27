Zidane: Morata ‘wrong’ over Real Madrid career

Zinedine Zidane believes Alvaro Morata should have a different attitude about his time at Real Madrid.

Morata left Real in the summer to join Chelsea in a club-record £58million move, and stated that he always felt he was missing out on important games, and often played “with the second choice side”.

“I didn’t play in any of the Champions League knock-out games, or against Barcelona, Atletico, Sevilla and Valencia,” he said.

But Real manager Zidane believes this outlook is wrong.

“They might think some games are more important than others, but they would be wrong to think that way,” said Zidane.

“There are no insignificant games; there are situations in which you have to play within a team, a system which is different.

“All of the players want to play against PSG – more than in one of our matches against La Liga sides who might be below us in the table.

“That might seem obvious, but if we start thinking that way, we’d be making a mistake.

“What matters is that a player feels important within the team. ‘If you play 20, 30 or 40 games, then you have participated in winning the league, which is what Morata did last season.

“He needs to think about it differently, and look at it like he played a part in, and contributed to, the successes of the team.”