Preview: Espanyol v Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be aiming to extend their winning streak in La Liga when they take on an Espanyol side eyeing a move away from the bottom three.

La Liga

28 February 2018

Gameweek 26

Kick-off: 03H00 HKT

Venue: RCDE Stadium

Referee: J. Sanchez

Assistants: D. Barbero, J. Gallego

Fourth official: S. Lax

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Espanyol 49 7 6 36

Real Madrid 49 36 6 7

Previous encounter

Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol 01/10/17 (La Liga)

Real Madrid goalscorers: Isco (30′, 71′)

Players to watch

Real will be hoping Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale can pick up where they left off against Alaves at the weekend. Ronaldo bagged a brace to take his tally in all competitions to 28 goals, while Bale scored and provided an assist.

Most of Espanyol’s goals this season have come through striker Gerard Moreno. The 25-year-old has scored 13 goals and produced two assists across all competitions, while Leo Baptistao is second on the scoring charts with five.

⚽ Possession

➡ Pressing drills

🆚 Mini matches

Team form and manager quotes

Los Blancos are enjoying a good run of form in recent weeks, having won five consecutive games in all competitions. Zinedine Zidane’s men beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League, before wins over Real Betis, Leganes and Alaves in the league.

Despite the impressive results, Real remain well off the pace in the race for the title, with arch-rivals Barcelona 14 points clear, while Atletico are seven points better off in second position.

Speaking after the 4-0 thrashing of Alaves, Zidane was full of praise for winger Gareth Bale, telling the press: “That’s what we want to see from the players. He’s had a great game, played the full 90 minutes and did very well.

“He played on the left, a position that he hasn’t played much recently, and his movement was good. It’s a team game, as I always say, and today they’ve all done well.”

Meanwhile, the hosts have struggled to find a win in their most recent fixtures. They have drawn four games in a row after defeats to Sevilla, Barcelona and Leganes.

Quique Flores’ team come into the clash on the back of a goalless draw with Deportivo La Coruna. The Periquitos 16th in the league standings, nine points clear of the relegation zone, but a win could move them up to 12th.

Flores believes they can pull off an upset against Real, stating in his pre-match press conference: “We are aware that we can win in Madrid. We know that we are capable of doing so against teams that did not lose like Barca or Atletico.

“It is the right time, and it would help us face what is left of the season, which still remains a lot.”

Team news

Espanyol are expected to be without Adrian Lopez, while Real are missing Luka Modric, Marcelo, Toni Kroos, and Jesus Vallejo.