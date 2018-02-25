Navas praises Ronaldo for Benzema gesture

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for turning down a hat-trick opportunity to let Karim Benzema score in their 4-0 win over Alaves.

Ronaldo could have scored his third goal of Saturday’s match had he taken Real Madrid’s 89th minute penalty, but instead allowed the struggling French striker to score his fourth league goal of the season, impressing the Costa Rican keeper.

“Cristiano’s gesture speaks volumes for the type of team this is and how he is as a person,” Navas said post-match, according to Goal.

“We’re all pulling in the same direction and we have to show our unity more than ever.

“We’re thrilled with Karim’s goal. As team-mates, we have to stick together. We’re always going to fight for each other and while there is a lot of talk about Karim at the moment, we have to support one another.”

However, according to Marca, Navas was not surprised by Ronaldo’s gesture and explained: “We all know the kind of person he is.”

Real Madrid sit third in La Liga, 14 points behind leaders Barcelona. Ronaldo and Benzema have both been criticised for not being at their best during a disappointing season, but with both having got on the scoresheet against Alaves, there are signs of an upturn in fortunes for Zinedine Zidane’s side.