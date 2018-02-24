Suarez stars as Barca hit six past Girona

Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick as a star-studded Barcelona line up thrashed Girona 6-1 at the Nou Camp on Saturday night.

Girona took an early lead through Cristian Portu, but Luis Suarez quickly cancelled out the strike when he slotted home three minutes later.

Lionel Messi then bagged a quickfire brace before Suarez completed his hat-trick, with Phillipe Coutinho also getting onto the scoresheet with a stunning effort from range.

Full report

Girona had the best possible start to the game when Portu capitalised on a rare error from Samuel Umtiti and took the ball away from Marc-Andre ter Stegen before firing home from a tight angle.

The lead was short-lived though as a Sergio Busquets ball picked out Messi who then managed to put Suarez in on goal and the Uruguayan striker made no mistake, beating Yassine Bounou to level the score.

Barcelona then began to dominate proceedings as they clicked into gear. Messi managed to deftly loft over Bounou and the ball looked set to end up in the back of the net but Bernardo Espinosa managed to track back and head the effort over the cross bar for a corner.

Messi got onto the scoresheet on the half-hour mark in typical Messi fashion as he squared Bounou up with a few touches before slotting an effort past the goalkeeper’s outstretched hands into the corner from 12 yards out.

Messi then bagged his brace just seven minutes later. A well placed free-kick allowed the Argentine to line up an effort that he neatly placed underneath the jumping wall and past Bounou.

Suarez then capped off a fantastic half when he tapped in to finish a superb team goal. Messi cut the Girona defence in half with a good ball to Coutinho who simply squared it back towards Suarez for the tap in to make it 4-1 at the break.

Barcelona had a slow start to the second half but got consistently better as Messi dispossessed Riera Pons before releasing a good effort, but this time Bounou managed to make the save and deny Messi his hat-trick.

Coutinho then brought the Camp Nou back to life with a sensational right footed strike after cutting in from the left flank which saw the ball fly into the top right corner as Barca began to run riot.

With 13 minutes left to play, Suarez completed his hat-trick as Ousmane Dembele managed to pick out the striker with an inch perfect cross from the right-hand side and Suarez made no mistake.

Ter Stegen had to be awake to make a late save in extra time, but it was ultimately a dismal display from Girona compared to the perfect performance from the league leaders who maintained their seven point lead at the top of the table.