BBC run riot as Real thrash Alaves

Real Madrid started slowly but soon found top gear to thrash Deportivo Alaves 4-0 in Saturday’s La Liga clash with Cristiano Ronaldo bagging a brace at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid 4 Deportivo Alaves 0

Ronaldo lashes home first

Bale adds second after the break

CR7 completes brace

Benzema slots late penalty

Match summary

Real were not convincing for the majority of the first half though Karim Benzema did miss a good chance in the opening half-an-hour. However, Ronaldo’s goal before the break eased the nerves.

Los Blancos were rampant in the second period as strikes by Gareth Bale, a second from Ronaldo and a late penalty from Benzema sealed an easy victory.

Match report

Madrid started with a good passing tempo and showed urgency towards the final third without really threatening, while the visitors seemed content to counter with attacks on the break.

In the 13th minute, it nearly paid dividends as Ruben Sobrino got behind Real’s defence but was narrowly beaten to the ball by an alert Keylor Navas, who took a knock for his efforts.

Five minutes later, Los Blancos had a great opportunity to take the lead as Benzema was set free on the right-hand side of Alaves’ area, but he fired his strike just wide to jeers from home supporters.

Madrid was starting to take control and Bale was close to scoring a stunning opener after good work from Casemiro in dispossessing Alfonso Pedraza. He fed it to Benzema who crossed from the left but Bale’s acrobatic volley flashed just wide.

The away outfit briefly threatened through John Guidetti after the half-an-hour mark though his shot was comfortably gathered by Navas.

In the 37th minute, the lively Pedraza again tested the Costa Rica star with a strike into the bottom right-hand corner, but he parried and then jumped on the loose ball.

Nonetheless, Zinedine Zidane’s men found the front just before the break through Ronaldo. After a wonderful back-heel from Benzema set him free in the area, the Portuguese attacker turned in the box and lashed it into the net.

Almost immediately after the first goal, Alexis was close to a leveller from a corner but again Navas was sharp to make a brilliant block.

After the interval, the home team made it 2-0 almost straight from the restart from another Benzema assist. He harried Alexis into conceding possession before playing in Bale down the left, and the flying Welshman burst forward to finish beyond Daniel Pacheco.

It was all Madrid in the second stanza as Benzema had a goal disallowed for offside, Bale curled an effort narrowly over and Raphael Varane headed just over from a corner.

The one-way traffic continued and in the 61st minute, Ronaldo completed his brace after getting on the end of a smart pass from Lucas Vazquez into the area. Not long after the provider of the third was inches away from scoring the fourth but his shot whistled just wide of the target.

Pacheco in goal was keeping the score respectable as he saved again from the 26-year-old in the 75th minute. Ibai Gomez did have a chance for Alaves in the closing stages but he was denied once again by the solid Navas.

At the death, Víctor Laguardia brought down Bale in the area and Benzema finally ended his lean spell in front of goal in the 89th minute from the penalty spot.