La Coruna sign Muntari

Deportivo La Coruna have signed former Inter Milan and AC Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari.

The 33-year-old joins the struggling Spanish side until the end of the current campaign.

A Ghana midfielder with 84 national caps, Muntari began his career with Udinese and has also played for Portsmouth, Sunderland on loan, Inter, Milan, Ittihad and Pescara.

Muntari was confirmed by the Primera Division side following a successful trial, where he managed to impress manager Clarence Seedorf.

The Liberty Professionals youth was a free agent after leaving Pescara at the end of last season.

Deportivo is second bottom in La Liga and next host Espanyol on Friday.